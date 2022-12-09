Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Akshay Kumar Gives a Brief Tour of His Lavish Mumbai House

In Photos: Akshay Kumar Gives a Brief Tour of His Lavish Mumbai House

Akshay Kumar posted a video of his house on social media in order to promote his apparel brand.
Akshay Kumar gives a brief tour of his Mumbai house.

Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a video on Instagram, in which he gave his fans a little tour of his artistic house in Mumbai. This is the first time the actor has posted a video of his house on social media. In the video, he can be seen talking about his upcoming apparel brand, as he takes his fans through his wardrobe.

Here are some stills from the video.

Akshay Kumar walks on the tiled-pavement of his garden full of green plants and trees.

Akshay Kumar takes us through the entrance of his house, made with see-through glass doors. We can also see a huge statue of Lord Ganesh placed beside the doors.

Akshay Kumar enters his living room, which is dimly-lit with golden lights. It is filled with beautiful wall art, paintings, sculptures and a lot of greenery.

We can also see a huge golden sofa in Akshay's living room as he speaks to the camera.

Akshay takes us for a brief tour of his bedroom. Its entering door seems to be made of wood.

Akshay's bedroom has a huge bed in the center, with a glass wall on the side. We can also see the vintage green curtains that look lovely on the windows and compliment his room's ivory walls.

Akshay shows us his collection of sweatshirts and track pants.

Akshay rests on his bed, which has several purple pillows that contrast with his room's interior.

