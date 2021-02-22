After 11 Months, Trains Partially Resume in J&K With 200% Hike

Train services in Kashmir resumed on Monday, 22 February after over eleven months, which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trains between Baramulla and Binhal areas of the Kashmir valley have been restored tweeted the Ministry of Railways, adding that this move will boost movement and tourism in the state.

Officials said that so far, nearly 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations on Monday, according to PTI.