In Photos: A Sneak Peek of 'Walk in the Garden' Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru: Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs. 5000 crore
(Image: PTI)
The pictures of the new Terminal 2 Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been circulating and making a buzz in the media. The pictures are being shared on Twitter and various other social media apps. These photos are a treat to the eyes and give a glimpse of the luxurious golden-green international airport of Bengaluru.
The pictures make it obvious that the airport has been designed after the theme- 'walk in the garden'. It is said that the design is a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating terminal 2 international airport of Bengaluru on Friday, 11 November 2022 during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. The new terminal has been built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores and here are a few pictures to help you know how it looks like!
Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers
These gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.
The 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled at Bengaluru airport. He is the founder of Bengaluru city.
Bengaluru Airport has been created with 100% sustainability by using renewable energy across the campus.
