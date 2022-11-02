Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Was a Part of These Films and Shows?

Shah Rukh Khan in stills from Dushman Duniya Ka and Mahaan Karz.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Bollywood's 'King of Romance', Shah Rukh Khan, celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November. Needless to say, his films are not less than an event among his fans. With decades of experience in the Hindi film industry, SRK has come a long way since he first made his television debut with Doordarshan's Fauji in 1989. Over the years, a lot has changed but one thing has remained constant — his charm.
On King Khan's birthday, here are 10 films and shows, you probably did not know he was a part of:
Dil Dariya (1989): Shah Rukh Khan received his first television role in Lekh Tandon's TV series, which began its shooting in 1988. However, due to the delay in the show's production, Fauji became his small-screen debut.
Umeed (1989): Directed by Joy Mukherjee, SRK starred in this television series as Bank Babu, alongside Deepti Naval and Mushtaq Khan.
Doosra Keval (1989): This television show on Doordarshan featured Shah Rukh Khan as Keval, a village boy who relocates to the city for work. The show revolves around his mysterious disappearance.
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989): Written by Arundhati Roy, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a college student in this telefilm, which narrates the story of college students studying Architecture in their final year.
Mahaan Karz (1991): Before Ashoka, Shah Rukh Khan starred in this period film based on Easter, that was directed by Dinesh Lakhanpal. SRK played the role of a young man, employed as a treasurer by the king.
Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye (2005): Directed Samar Khan, this film featured Arshad Warsi and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead roles. What most people don't know is that SRK had a guest appearance in the film.
Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004): Another lesser-known film of our star is this Birendra Nath Tiwari directorial. Touted as a romantic drama, the film featured Raveena Tandon opposite SRK.
Idiot (1992): Directed by Mani Kaul, this hidden gem featured SRK and Ayub Khan-Din in the lead roles. The film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1869 novel of the same name.
Dushman Duniya Ka (1996): Directed by Mehmood, this film featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Farida Jalal, Jeetendra, and Ashok Kumar among other veteran artists.
Pehla Nasha (1993): This Pooja Bhatt-starrer also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also starred Deepak Tijori and Raveena Tandon.
