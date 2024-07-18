'How Lucky Am I': Nick Jonas Wishes Wife Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

advertisement
Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 42nd birthday today (18 July). Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas wished his actor-wife with an adorable post. The pop-star dropped some unseen pictures of himself with Priyanka and penned a heartfelt note for her. He wrote in the caption, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."
Priyanka Chopra turns 42 on 18 July.
Priyanka's husband, musician Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish her on the special occasion.
Nick shared some unseen pictures with Priyanka.
In one of the photos, the couple can be seen enjoying a scenic sunset by the sea.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)