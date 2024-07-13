Priyanka Chopra Flies Out Of India After Attending Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Actor Priyanka Chopra flew down to India from Australia to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which took place on 12 July. On Saturday (13 July) early morning, she jetted out of Mumbai again. Pictures of the actor greeting the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina airport were shared on social media. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen folding her hands and waving at them. She was seen mouthing, "So jao (Go to sleep)."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas both attended the wedding. As per reports, Priyanka will head back to Australia where she is shooting a film and Nick left for Canada for a concert.