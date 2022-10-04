New Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali To Open Today, a Day Before Dussehra

The grand temple in Dubai's Jabel Ali can accommodate around 1000 to 1200 worshippers on a daily basis.
hindutempledubai/Instagram
A newly constructed Hindu temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali is set to open on Tuesday, 4 October, a day ahead of the Dussehra festival.
The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, according to a report by the Khaleej Times.
The temple will be open to people of all faiths from 5 Octobe, on the day of the Dussehra festival.
The temple's foundation was laid in 2020.
It took two years for the temple to finish.
The temple had its soft opening on 1 September 2022 and visitors were allowed inside.
The temple has been built with white marble.
The temple will stay open for visitors from 6:30 am to 8 pm.
The temple is located in Jebel Ali which houses several churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara.
The temple has also installed the Guru Granth Sahib.
