New Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali To Open Today, a Day Before Dussehra

A newly constructed Hindu temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali is set to open on Tuesday, 4 October, a day ahead of the Dussehra festival.

The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, according to a report by the Khaleej Times.

The temple will be open to people of all faiths from 5 Octobe, on the day of the Dussehra festival.