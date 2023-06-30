Gangatia Zamindar's House Of 18th Century In Bangladesh: A Treasure Of The Past

Dinanath Chakraborty of this clan was the region's first (landlord) zamindar.

At the end of the 18th century, he purchased one-third of the Hossainshahi Pargana and established a landlorship (zamindari ) in the region.

Later Dinanath Chakraborty's son Atul Chandra Chakraborty purchased two more anna-parts from Gnanada Sundari Chaudhurani, the landlord of Athar bari (house), and included them in the Gangatia zamindari. And this is how this zamindar house has become enlarged.