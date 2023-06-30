Gangatia Zamindar's House Of 18th Century In Bangladesh: A Treasure Of The Past

The Gangatia Zamindar house situated in the village of Gangatia within the Gobindpur Union, Kishoreganj Bangladesh.
(Photo credit: Sangram Datta)
"The Gangatia Zamindar house, locally known as 'Manbababur Bari,' is situated in the village of Gangatia within the Gobindpur Union of Hossainpur Upazila, approximately 12 km away from the district headquarters of Kishoreganj in Bangladesh. This beautifully crafted house serves as a magnificent example of ancient civilisation, showcasing a remarkable blend of 18th-century Romano-Greek architectural styles."
"Manobandra Nath Chakraborty Chowdhury, a nonagenarian and the last descendant of the zamindar of Gangatia, is locally known as Manobandra Babu. He studied in Kolkata and was elected as the Upazilla Chairman in 1983 during the regime of General Ershad. He cultivates fish near the landlord's house and across the vast area of his estate."
Dinanath Chakraborty of this clan was the region's first (landlord) zamindar.
At the end of the 18th century, he purchased one-third of the Hossainshahi Pargana and established a landlorship (zamindari ) in the region.
Later Dinanath Chakraborty's son Atul Chandra Chakraborty purchased two more anna-parts from Gnanada Sundari Chaudhurani, the landlord of Athar bari (house), and included them in the Gangatia zamindari. And this is how this zamindar house has become enlarged.
Painting of Bhupati Nath Chakraborty, Manobandra Babu's father. Manobandra Babu mentioned that his ancestors from Uttar Pradesh, India, migrated and settled in East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh) during the 16th century AD. Not only does Manobandra Babu has connections in Uttar Pradesh, but he also has Indian connections elsewhere. His maternal uncle's home is in Kamalpur, a town in the Indian state of Tripura.
During the Liberation War of 1971, the Pakistani invasion forces and their local collaborators killed Manobandra Babu's father, Bhupati Nath Chakraborty, and caused extensive damage to the zamindar house on 7 May 7 1971. A memorial has been erected at the location where his father was killed by the Pakistani Army. He was killed near this tree.
On the left side of this entrace, a memorial of Bhupati Nath Chakraborty is made while on the right side there's a Shiva Temple.
The royal house frequently attracts tourists, teachers, students, journalists, and people from various walks of life. If the zamindar renovates the house, it could become even more attractive.
Visitors, in front of the auditorium building, getting their pictures clicked.
A photo of the author, Sangram Datta with Manobandra Nath Chakraborty.
The vast property of the Zamindars.
The Gangatia Zamindar house features Roman architectural columns on its facade, giving it an extraordinary architectural style from the front. This small zamindar house is situated on a large plot of approximately 10 acres of land. The front door of the house is adorned with intricate designs, adding to its aesthetic appeal. This zamindar house stands as a testament to its glorious past, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and timeless beauty in its grandeur.
