Homes & Hopes Razed, Bhopal Residents Stare at Bleak Future in Makeshift Tents

Ramlal Gop, 70, whose right side of the body is no good ever since he suffered a paralysis attack a few years ago, waits outside his tent built out of polythene over the rubble of his house demolished in December 2022. He told The Quint that since he can't do work and help his family of four kids and his wife, he waits outside of what used to be his home fearing that he might miss the officials if they come to provide some relief.