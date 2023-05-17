In Pics: Esha Gupta Makes Cannes Film Festival Debut in Gorgeous White Gown

Esha Gupta Makes Cannes Film Festival Debut in Gorgeous White Gown
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @Aatufar)
Actor-model Esha Gupta turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The gorgeous actor looked stunning in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. This marked her debut at the film festival, where she opted to wear a design by the brand Nicolas Jebran. She is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation.
The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on 16 May to 27 May 2023.
Esha Gupta makes her Cannes debut.
The actor opted to wear a design by the brand Nicolas Jebran.
The gown had a high slit that added to the look.
She kept her look simple by choosing minimal accessories.
She looked stunning in her pictures.
