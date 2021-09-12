Pics: Karan Patel, Sussanne Khan & Others Visit Ekta Kapoor for Ganpati Darshan

Like several celebrities, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ganpati to her home this year and invited her friends from the industry to celebrate the festival as well. Many celebrities including Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Sussanne Khan, and Krystle D’Souza visited Ekta Kapoor’s house for Ganpati darshan.

Writer Mushtaq Sheikh and Balaji Telefilms Executive Vice President Tanusri Dasgupta also shared pictures from the get-together at Ekta Kapoor’s home attended by Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani and others. Ekta Kapoor wore a beige suit.

Take a look at the pictures.