Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan Perform Ganesh Visarjan With Family

Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan; Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Aayush Sharma at their Ganesh Visarjan.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities welcomed Ganpati home this year for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with COVID-19 precautions. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Padmini Kolhapure performed their Ganesh Visarjan ceremonies with friends and family.
A few days after she brought the idol home, Shilpa Shetty and her family were spotted taking the Ganpati idol for the Visarjan. Shilpa can be seen in a floral dress with daughter Samisha and son Viaan sported a similar print on their traditional attire.
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma and husband, actor Aayush Sharma were joined by Sohail Khan to take part in the Visarjan ritual. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended.
Shilpa Shetty with family including Raj Kundra's parents at the Visarjan.
Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan, and daughter Samisha at the Visarjan at home.
Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Khan at their Visarjan.
Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia at Arpita Khan's Visarjan ceremony.
Aayush Sharma was seen in a off-white kurta.
Arpita Khan, in a floral kurta, carrying a Ganpati idol.
Priyaankk Sharma with mother Padmini Kolhapure at Ganpati Visarjan.
Published: 12 Sep 2021,02:59 PM IST