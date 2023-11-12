In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali bash for family and a few friends.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others attend Diwali bash. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali bash for family and friends at their residence on Saturday, 11 November. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turned heads at the party.

Alia and Ranbir attend Kareena's party. 

Sara and Ibrahim also attended the party.

The sibling duo looked stunning. 

Alia turned heads in a red lehenga. 

