'Dharamji's Presence Was a Blessing': Hema Malini Shares Inside Pics From B'day

Bollywood actor-turned politician Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on 16 October. To celebrate her special day, the former actor hosted a grand birthday bash for her industry friends in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Salman Khan, among others, joined the star-studded celebration.

Hema Malini's actor-husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol were also present at the party.

Sharing a few pictures with her husband on X (formerly Twitter), Hema wrote, "16/10/23 was indeed a platinum day in my life, and the birthday party at the Aurika hotel in the evening was a big success. Dharamji’s presence throughout was my blessing."