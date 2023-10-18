'Dharamji's Presence Was a Blessing': Hema Malini Shares Inside Pics From B'day

Hema Malini shares inside pics from her 75th birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
Bollywood actor-turned politician Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on 16 October. To celebrate her special day, the former actor hosted a grand birthday bash for her industry friends in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Salman Khan, among others, joined the star-studded celebration.
Hema Malini's actor-husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol were also present at the party.
Sharing a few pictures with her husband on X (formerly Twitter), Hema wrote, "16/10/23 was indeed a platinum day in my life, and the birthday party at the Aurika hotel in the evening was a big success. Dharamji’s presence throughout was my blessing."
Hema Malini shared that Dharmendra's presence at her birthday was "a blessing."
Ayushmann Khurrana also attended Hema Malini's birthday party.
Madhuri Dixit joined the celebration with her husband Shriram Nene.
Hema Malini and Rekha grooved to some classic Bollywood songs.
Anupam Kher also arrived for Hema Malini's 75th birthday.
Vidya Balan and Dharmendra shared a candid moment at the party.
Jaya Bachchan, Esha Deol, and Vidya Balan posed for a group photograph with Hema Malini.
Raveena Tandon was also among the many guests at the party.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, veteran actor Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor also joined the party.
Actor-film producer Zaid Khan also attended the star-studded event.
Sisters Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty also arrived for Hema Malini's birthday.
Vidya Balan and Hema Malini posed together for a picture.
Rani Mukerji also joined the celebration.
Actor Rajkummar Rao was also spotted at the grand party.
Musician Anu Malik arrived with his wife Anju Malik.
Jaya Bachchan brought a bouquet of flowers for Hema Malini.
Jeetendra and Hema Malini also posed together for a picture.
Shatrughan Sinha also attended the party.
Salman Khan was also present for the grand celebration.
