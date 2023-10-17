Pics: Vidya Balan, Salman, Rani, Madhuri Attend Hema Malini's 75th B'day Bash

Vidya Balan, Salman Khan at Hema Malini's star-studded 75th birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Hema Malini had a grand celebration for her 75th birthday on Monday, 16 October. A number of celebrities attended the party. Veteran actors Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher were part of the gathering. Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan were also among the guests. For the occasion, Hema chose a pink embroidered saree.
Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol looked stunning in an off-shoulder gown.
Sonu Nigam at the party.
Birthday girl Hema Malini looked gorgeous in a pink saree.
Salman Khan poses for the paps.
Anupam Kher was among the guests who attended the bash.
Jackie Shroff in an all-black ensemble.
Vidya Balan looked beautiful in a purple saree.
Raveena Tandon at the party.
Zayed Khan.
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is all smiles as she poses for a picture.
Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in an all-black outfit.
Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Tusshar Kapoor.
Rekha looked stunning as ever.
Rani Mukerji dazzled in a green and blue saree.
Shilpa and Shamita Shetty with their mother.
Madhuri Dixit stunned in a purple saree.
Juhi Chawla poses with Hema Malini.
Ayushmann Khurrana.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)