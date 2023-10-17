Pics: Vidya Balan, Salman, Rani, Madhuri Attend Hema Malini's 75th B'day Bash

Hema Malini had a grand celebration for her 75th birthday on Monday, 16 October. A number of celebrities attended the party. Veteran actors Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher were part of the gathering. Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan were also among the guests. For the occasion, Hema chose a pink embroidered saree.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Salman Khan Madhuri Dixit Rani Mukerji
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD