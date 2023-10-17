ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Vidya Balan, Salman, Rani, Madhuri Attend Hema Malini's 75th B'day Bash

Veteran actors Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher also attended Hema Malini's birthday party.

Hema Malini had a grand celebration for her 75th birthday on Monday, 16 October. A number of celebrities attended the party. Veteran actors Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher were part of the gathering. Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan were also among the guests. For the occasion, Hema chose a pink embroidered saree.

