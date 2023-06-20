'Grateful For The Blessings': Karan Deol's New Wedding Pics Feature Dharmendra

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Deol shared new photos from his wedding. The photos feature his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, and parents Sunny and Pooja Deol. He wrote in the caption, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."
Sunny Deol with Karan Deol.
Karan Deol with his family.
Karan Deol with uncle Bobby Deol and others.
Karan Deol with family at the wedding reception.
Karan Deol with parents.
Karan Deol with grandparents
