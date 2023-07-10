'Yamuna Below Danger Level': Delhi CM Kejriwal As Heavy Rains Lash Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Monday, 10 July to discuss heavy rains and rising Yamuna River water levels.
The discussion was focused on emergency measures in response to the torrential rain across Northern India.
Kejriwal stated that the city is not experiencing a flood-like situation as the water level in the Yamuna is below the danger level.
Despite the release of three lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage, the city is prepared to handle such a situation, he added.
Kejriwal also called for cooperation among state governments and party leaders to provide relief during this challenging time.
The capital experienced 153 mm of rain on 8 and 9 July, breaking a 40-year record, Kejriwal said adding that, "The drainage system in Delhi was not equipped to handle such heavy rainfall."
On 9 July, 45,000 cusecs of water were released into the Yamuna, and an additional three lakh cusecs were released. The Central Water Commission (CWC) assessed the current water level at 203.58 metres, which is expected to rise to 205.5 metres by tomorrow morning. Weather predictions predict no further increase in the Yamuna, he stated.
Talking about potholes caused by rains, Kejriwal said that repairs are not yet possible, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and PWD have been instructed to fill potholes with stones to prevent accidents. Drains and sewers have been opened at construction sites, Kejriwal stated.
