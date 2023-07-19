In Pics | Rains Dot Delhi With Dirt, Sludge: Civil Lines' Residents Count Losses

Two sides of Delhi’s posh Civil Lines.
(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
"Flood ke din 15 minute mein chest tak paani aa gaya tha. Hum upar ke flat me chale gaye par furniture and electronic items toh almost sab kuch finish ho gaye (On the day of the flood, the water reached till our chest within 15 minutes. We moved to the flat above ours but the furniture and electronic items are ruined," said Suresh Arora, a resident of Civil Lines.
The water level mark inside Suresh Arora's house, who has been living at the Officer's Residential Premises in Civil Lines for five years now.
Pile of smelly and drenched clothes from Bhawana Rathore's almirah at her home in Civil Lines in north Delhi.
Bhawna Rathore, 47, who works at a labor court, recalled, "Haalaat aise hain ki naa toh khana bana sakte hai or na kha sakte hai (The situation is such that neither we can cook nor eat)." She too lives in a government residential complex in Delhi's Civil Lines.
It is pertinent to note that Civil Lines -- one of Delhi's posh addresses -- is also home to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Soaked notebooks and weight plates at Bhawna Rathore's home in north Delhi.
Residents of Delhi Government Officers' Residential Premises in Civil Lines.
Mud sludge inside a bed-box at a house in the government quarters in Civil Lines, Delhi.
Ravi tries to show the level of water on the day of the flood inside his godown of clothes.
He owns a tailoring shop in Civil Lines.
He said, "Bahut zyaada nuksaan hua hai hum logo ko. Hamaari kaafi aadhunik machine hai, sab kharab ho gayi. Plus, customer ke kapre barbaad ho gaye. Rs 15-20 lakh ka nuksaan hai (I have suffered a lot of damage. I have some modern machines, and all of them got damaged. Plus, the customer's clothes got ruined. I have suffered a loss of Rs 15-20 lakh)," he said.
Sartaj, 51, is the owner of a motor garage near the government quarters on Ram Kishore Road, near Civil Lines.
He said, "Paani ne saare electrical saaman, computer kharab kar diye hai. Thursday se aisi hi baarish ho rahi hai... (Water damaged all the electrical equipment and the computers. It's been raining like this since Thursday)."
A truck driver was stuck under the foot-over bridge in the service lane at the Bela Road, near Civil Lines.
On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers from the Delhi Tamang Buddhist Ghedunla (DTBG) organisation can be seen cleaning the mud sludge stuck inside the Ladakh Buddhist Vihara (monastery) in Bela Road, Civil Lines.
Parts of Ladakh Buddhist Vihara, the Buddhist Monastery in Bela Road, still have knee-deep water.
The water has been stagnant here for three days now, and bottles, utensils, furniture, clothes and other kind of waste can be seen floating in it.
Puja Lama, 44, part of the DTBG group, said, "Humne dekha ki yaha itna kichhar or ganda ho rakha hai toh jo log duty se chutti le sakte hai woh volunteer karke saaf kar rahe hai (We saw that there is so much mud and dirt here, so whoever could take leave from work volunteered to clean it up."
Lama, who is a babysitter, lives in north Delhi's Bela Road.The area has been clogged with water for more than four days now.
The bylanes of the famous Monastery Market in north Delhi are still waterlogged.
"Supply lines are being checked, and water has gone into the meters, so the meters of the entire Old Tibetan Camp and Bela Road are being changed. Parts of Yamuna Bank are still powerless," said Akash Bhaskar, who is employed at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).
A man tries to clean away the mud sludge in front of his house below the footbridge inside Ladakh Buddhist Vihara while it continues to rain.
A pile of damaged books and furniture has been dumped by the residents of the Monastery Market area.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)