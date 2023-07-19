In Pics | Rains Dot Delhi With Dirt, Sludge: Civil Lines' Residents Count Losses

Bhawna Rathore, 47, who works at a labor court, recalled, "Haalaat aise hain ki naa toh khana bana sakte hai or na kha sakte hai (The situation is such that neither we can cook nor eat)." She too lives in a government residential complex in Delhi's Civil Lines.

It is pertinent to note that Civil Lines -- one of Delhi's posh addresses -- is also home to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.