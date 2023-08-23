Fewer Buses, Change In School Timings: What Does Delhi's Heat Action Plan Say?

Here is what the government is planning to do to mitigate the ill-effects of extreme heat for Delhi's citizens.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has formulated a Heat Action Plan, that was also submitted to the Centre last month, to be better prepared against heat-related illnesses.
