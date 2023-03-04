'Lost Class 12 Board Exam Admit Card': Stories Of Loss In Sultanpuri Fire

The Quint met Roshni, 26, who moved to Delhi from West Bengal with her husband a year ago after they got married.

She also segregates garbage for a living. "No one knows how the fire started. All I know is that I lost everything in it, including two silver nose rings my mother had given me for my wedding," she said, as she fought back tears.

Like many others, Roshni said that she will live at her relative's house for a few days.