Delhi CM Kejriwal & LG Saxena Launch 500 Electric Buses, Bringing Total to 1,300

(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena added 500 more electric buses to the fleet, bringing the total number of electric buses in the nation's capital to 1,300 on Thursday 14 December.
Taking to X (formally Twitter), Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, "CM Arvind Kejriwal gave green signal to 500 new luxurious electric buses for Delhi. With this, Delhi became the only city in India with the highest number of electric buses. Today there are 1,300 electric buses in Delhi, the highest in the country."
CM Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations to all Delhiites. 500 more electric buses are coming on the roads of Delhi today. The number of E-buses in Delhi has now reached 1,300."
LG Saxena announced that the introduction of 500 buses will significantly reduce the city's pollution levels.
Addressing the media, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The aim was to improve the transport system, and with 1,300 electric buses, Delhi was the only city to have this huge electric bus fleet."
Delhi has the highest number of electric buses nationwide, with 800 operational since January 2022, according to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
The city plans to have 10,480 electric buses by 2025, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 34,000 tonnes and make public transport more sustainable.
