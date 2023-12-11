In Photos: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates 'State-of-the-Art' Auditorium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a state-of-the-art auditorium, highlighting that the infrastructure of state-run schools in the capital is comparable to that of top private institutions.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a state-of-the-art auditorium at the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in the city's Civil Lines area on Monday, 11 December, highlighting that the infrastructure of state-run schools is comparable to that of top private institutions.
During the programme, Kejriwal emphasised on the AAP's focus on education and highlighted the transformation of Delhi's government schools' infrastructure over the past eight years.
Kejriwal stated that prominent individuals studied in government schools for 15–20 years after India gained independence due to the limited number of private schools.
"The infrastructure of government schools is no less than that of top private schools. The children have also grown in confidence, and one can see that they are more confident than their counterparts in private schools," said Kejriwal.
The chief minister stated that the high dropout rate in government schools was due to a lack of studies, but claimed that this issue has been resolved.
"Now, there are nearly 18 lakh students studying in government schools," said Kejriwal.
Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "We are providing world-class facilities to all children without any discrimination. Now no government or party can say that schools cannot be good; we have made government schools excellent."
