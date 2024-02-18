Deepika Padukone Makes Her BAFTA Debut In a Sabyasachi Saree

Deepika Padukone is currently in London for the BAFTA Film Awards. She is all set to present an award. Before walking the red carpet, the actor took to Instagram to reveal her look. Deepika chose a golden Sabyasachi saree for the occasion. She paired it with minimal jewellery.

It hasn't been specified in which category Deepika will be presenting the award. Some of the other presenters are reportedly Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading with 13 nominations this year.