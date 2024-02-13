Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Lilly Collins & Others to Present at BAFTA Awards

As reported by Variety, Deepika Padukone is set to be a presenter at the BAFTA awards, joining a global lineup of actors. The list includes Dua Lipa, Lily Collins from Emily In Paris, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson from The Crown, Himesh Patel of Black Mirror fame, and Idris Elba.

Deepika also reacted to the news on social media by saying, "Gratitude."