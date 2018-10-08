'Dance Is Like Breathing': Excerpts From the Life of B-Boys

I came to Switzerland as a refugee. In the beginning we had no money, nothing at all. I needed something to be myself, to fulfill myself. I needed something to put my energy into, because that was something that was always missing in my life. And that’s when I started dancing. The most important thing about dancing is to be yourself. Because you see so many dancers around you and you are like, “what he’s doing is dope”, “I want to do that too”, but you forget yourself. It is hard to explain, but it is actually very easy.

Cuby