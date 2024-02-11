Photos: The Art of Lucknowi Chikankari — From Block Printing to Stitches

Later the fabric undergoes a dyeing process. An up-close look at the procedure when the cloth is taken out of the dye-water bath. Nusrat Khan, a 30-year-old man, shares his family's connection to the craft. "This isn't just a profession; it's a legacy. The sustenance of my family relies on the mastery of dyeing, a skill passed down through generations," said Khan. As Khan navigates the delicate balance of hues, he acknowledges the weight of responsibility. "In each swirl of color, I feel the essence of our heritage. This craft defines us – past, present, and future," he adds.