Meet Flubber, Sleepy and Bungles: Behind the Scenes With Clowns at Annual Fest

Sleepy aka Lauder Charles Cameron Ward happily plays with his violet hair, backstage.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Flubber aka Martin D'Souza is the curator and producer of the International Clown Festival – a gathering of international clowns from across the globe. Flubber lives in Mumbai and has been clowning for 30 years. At a recent performance in New Delhi during their annual festival, The Quint met him and his team of entertainers.
"I found that this is a different style of entertainment, but not everybody gets it. I love getting to work with children," he tells The Quint. Flubber has been teaching clowning in Mumbai – and has a team of 100 people who perform in different theatres, at parties, and in shopping malls.
"In the initial years in early 1990s, people used to say to use the word 'joker' in a derogatory manner – and even turn violent against us. "Now people come and hug us," he says, adding, "I saw there was no such entertainment for families and children... there was only circus. I met with a few clowns in America back in the days, and thought let's do something for people in India. We agreed to do an annual festival wherein we'd invite clowns from different countries to perform."
Mahendra, an assistant, does Flubber's final touch-ups before the act.
Captain Dazzle aka Edmund Khong Zhi Jiang can be seen doing make-up before the show. He looks frustrated as the powder enters into his eyes.
Before the concert begins, Sleepy, Toppo, and Jenny can be seen discussing about their performances.
Jenny aka Wohlfarth Janna has been practising juggling for seven years now. It is her first time with Martin's troupe in India.
Jenny can be seen doing basic stretches which, she says, helps in free flow during the show. A 30-year-old from Germany, she tells The Quint, "A friend joined this festival, but she couldn't come. I had been interested in this event for a number of years, so when Martin asked if I wanted to join the group, I said yes... It is a cool experience to travel with a troupe of clowns."
Jenny has been unicycling for 23 years.
Bungles aka Potts Jeffrey Michael is a clown educator – and a headliner at numerous festivals. He not only performs but also manages the show onstage along with Flubber.
Sleepy and Bungles fooling around on the stage during the show.
Toppo is a mime artist and slapstick entertainer.
Mizutani Daigo aka Toppo is from Japan – and has been practising his art for 23 years now.
Toppo says, "Flubber invited me to join the group, and I accepted. I've performed throughout the US, Korea, Scotland, and Thailand. It's my first time in India with Captain Dazzle and Jenny, and it's fantastic."
The clowns of the International Clowns Festival – Captain Dazzle, Toppo, Bungles, Flubber, Jenny, and Sleepy.
