In Photos: Parts of Chhattisgarh Face Unusual Summer Hailstorm

Bastar, in Chhattisgarh, witnessed heavy hailstorms on Monday, 20 March.
Chhattisgarh residents on Monday, 20 March, rejoiced as parts of the state turned into picturesque Kashmir. Hailstones, almost resembling snow, blanketed the roads.
A rare event, many passengers on the Dhamtari-Purur highway said that the hailstorm was 'a rare sight.' Many were seen out on the busy highway, even filming videos.
A resident of Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district said that he had never witnessed "anything like this before." He said, "This morning when I went to the main road passing from a corner of my village, for a moment, I thought I was lost. It was like someone had spread a huge white sheet."
However, the hailstorm disrupted traffic too. Here, a man is seen pulling his motorcycle on a hailstone-covered road in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh.
A heavy hailstorm was reported between Purur and Charama Ghat areas in Dhamtari district, which resulted in the loss of forest produce, including the mahua crop.
Chhattisgarh's Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in 15 districts and a yellow alert for 8 districts. It also said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy showers till Wednesday, 22 March.
The road connecting Kabirdham district headquarters in Chhattisgarh to the Mandla-Dindori areas of Madhya Pradesh received hailstones for two consecutive days. Locals have reported loss of livestock and irreparable damage to the standing crops which were almost ready for harvest.
Chief Conservator of Forest in Bastar Mohammad Shahid said that the forest produce has been severely damaged due to the hailstorm. The mahua crop has been affected in many villages within the area. New leaves of the tendupatta have also been damaged, which will have a direct impact on the lives of Bastar's forest-dependent residents.
