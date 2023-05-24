Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan Walks the Red Carpet In Her Dazzling All-Black Look

Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan Walks the Red Carpet In Her Dazzling All-Black Look

Shruti Haasan will take part in the Activating Change event at Cannes 2023.
Shruti Haasan returned to Cannes in an all-black look.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan has returned to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor will take part in the Activating Change event, which will be hosted by Breaking Through the Lens. The roundtable discussion on gender parity will take place on 23 May at the festival.

In her first pictures from Cannes, Shruti was seen sporting an all-black look in a latex dress. The actor walked the red carpet in a gorgeous custom-made black dress by Vaishali S. She complemented her look with Swarovski diamond jewellery.

Shruti Haasan walked the red carpet at Cannes in a gorgeous black dress.

Shruti complemented her all-black look with a deep red lipstick.

Shruti Haasan wore a black latex dress for her first appearance at Cannes.

The actor paired her black outfit with minimal silver jewellery and diamond earrings.

