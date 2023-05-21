Cannes 2023 Photos: Diana Penty Makes Her Stylish Return to the French Riviera

Diana Penty is back at Cannes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Diana Penty has returned to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and has been dropping one stylish look after another. The actor made her debut at the prestigious festival back in 2019.
This year, the Cocktail actor is representing the luxury vodka brand Grey Goose at Cannes. From her glitter co-ord set to the dramatic black dress, here are all of Diana's outfits that she wore at Cannes 2023 so far.
Diana Penty wore a cropped black blazer with matching pleated pants by Lena Erziak in this look.
For this dramatic monochrome look, Diana wore a LBD by Philipp Plein and paired it with black heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Diana wore a glittery co-ord set by Falguni Shane Peacock India for her first red carpet look at Cannes 2023.
Upon her arrival at Cannes, the actor was dressed in a chic ruffle white shirt paired with blue pants.
