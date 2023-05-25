Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone & Rahul Bhat Shine at Kennedy Screening

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, and Rahul Bhat walk the red carpet at Cannes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap finally walked the red carpet with his lead actors, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, for the screening of their film Kennedy at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The police noir drama was part of the Midnight Screening section at Cannes.
The Kashyap directorial is produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Benedict Garrett, and Mohit Takalkar, among others, in pivotal roles.
Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap walks the red carpet with lead actors Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.
Sunny Leone looked charming in a high-slit gown on the red carpet.
Rahul, Anurag and Sunny pose for the shutterbugs ahead of the Kennedy's screening.
Kennedy was part of their Midnight Screening section at Cannes.
