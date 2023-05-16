Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone All Set to Make Her Red Carpet Debut With 'Kennedy'

Sunny Leon to make her Cannes debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sunny Leone is all set to walk the prestigious red carpet in the French Rivera. The actor will be making her debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival with her film Kennedy.
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a 'police noir' drama and stars Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles.
The film's official teaser, which was released on 11 May, featured Leone's mysterious character towards the end of the video.
Kennedy will be part of the Midnight Screening section at the coveted film festival and will be screened on 24 May. Along with Leone, the film's director and co-stars Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal will also be seen at Cannes.
The Kashyap directorial is produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. While the music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck.
