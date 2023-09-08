Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 3 Seats, SP Leads in Ghosi, Congress Bags Puthuppally

The results of the by-elections to seven constituencies across the country were announced on Friday, 8 September. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies in Tripura and the Bageshwar segment in Uttarakhand, several parties of the newly formed 'INDIA' bloc won in Kerala's Puthuppally, Jharkhand's Dumri, and West Bengal's Dhugpuri. In Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi – where counting is still underway – Samjawadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh is leading against the BJP by over 30,000 votes.

(In picture: Counting officials arrive at a counting centre in Bageshwar)