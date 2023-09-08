Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 3 Seats, SP Leads in Ghosi, Congress Bags Puthuppally

BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain celebrating his victory in the Boxanagar Assembly bypoll on Friday, 8 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The results of the by-elections to seven constituencies across the country were announced on Friday, 8 September. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies in Tripura and the Bageshwar segment in Uttarakhand, several parties of the newly formed 'INDIA' bloc won in Kerala's Puthuppally, Jharkhand's Dumri, and West Bengal's Dhugpuri. In Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi – where counting is still underway – Samjawadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh is leading against the BJP by over 30,000 votes.
(In picture: Counting officials arrive at a counting centre in Bageshwar)
Congress' Chandy Oommen won the Puthuppally bypoll with a whopping margin of 37,719 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in July, who represented the constituency for a record 53 years. While Chandy secured 80,144 votes, CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas got 42,425 votes.
(In picture: Chandy Oommen visits his father Oommen Chandy's grave at St Thomas Church in Puthuppally)
Congress leaders MM Hassan, Ramesh Chennithala, Kodikunnil Suresh, and other party leaders celebrate the victory of party candidate Chandy Oommen in the Puthuppally by-election. Oommen has surpassed his father's highest vote margin of 33,255 votes in Puthuppally, which he secured in the 2011 Assembly elections.
After six rounds of counting, the BJP's Tafajjal Hossain captured Tripura's Boxanagar with a margin of 30,237 votes. The CPI(M)'s candidate Mizan Hossain came a far second, with 3,909 votes. The constituency was represented by the CPI(M), and Tafajjal's win has increased the BJP's tally to 33 in the 60-member Assembly.
(In picture: Tafajjal Hossain celebrating his victory in the Boxanagar Assembly bypoll)
Retaining the Dhanpur constituency in Tripura, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath secured 30,017 votes and defeated CPI(M)'s candidate Kaushik Chanda by a margin of 18,871 votes.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Bebi Devi after winning the Dumri by-election in Jharkhand's Girdih district. She defeated AJSU Party's Yashoda Devi by a margin of over 17,000 votes.
BJP's Parwati Dass defeated the Congress candidate, Basant Kumar, in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar by a thin margin of 2,405 votes. Dass is the wife of BJP leader Chandan Ram Das, who represented Bageshwar from 2007 until his death this year.
Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy (R) won the Dhupguri byelection in West Bengal by over 4,000 votes. He defeated the BJP's Tapasi Roy, who secured 92,648 votes.
