In Photos: BSF's All-Women Daredevil Bikers Vroom Their Way Into Limca Records

The Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women daredevil motorcycle team, 'Seema Bhawani', enters the Limca Book of Records with their performance on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 27 December.
(Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)
The Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women daredevil motorcycle team, 'Seema Bhawani', made history at New Delhi's Kartavya Path on Tuesday, 27 December, by vrooming their way into the Limca Book of Records – an annual reference book published in India, which documents world records held by Indians. Individual members of the team also set new records with their edge-of-the-seat performances earlier this week.
Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, the captain of Seema Bhawani, setting the Limca Record for the 'longest standing ride on side bracket on 350 CC (solo).' She rode for 6 hours and 3 minutes without a single break, covering 178.6 km. Her event was held on 24 December.
Satabdi Dhar, a member of Seema Bhawani, setting another Limca Record for 'standing on 9-foot 6-inch ladder mounted on Royal Enfield 350 CC (solo)'. She rode for 2 hours and 33 minutes, covering 76.8 km, on 26 December.
Members of Seema Bhawani celebrate after setting the Limca Record at Kartavya Path on Tuesday, 27 December.
Inspector Himanshu Sirohi performing her stunt.
Satabdi Dhar performing the ladder stunt.
