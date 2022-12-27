In Photos: BSF's All-Women Daredevil Bikers Vroom Their Way Into Limca Records

The Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women daredevil motorcycle team, 'Seema Bhawani', made history at New Delhi's Kartavya Path in December by vrooming their way into the Limca Book of Records – an annual reference book published in India, which documents world records held by Indians.

Individual members of the team, including the captain Himanshu Sirohi, also set new records with their edge-of-the-seat performances earlier this week.