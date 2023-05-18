'Blessed': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share Unseen Pics From Ardaas

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi. The happy couple shared a couple of pictures from the ardaas. They wrote, "ARDAAS, Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."