'Blessed': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Share Unseen Pics From Ardaas
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi. The happy couple shared a couple of pictures from the ardaas. They wrote, "ARDAAS, Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony.
The duo wore designs by Manish Malhotra.
The duo took to Instagram to share pictures from the ardaas.
The couple got engaged in Delhi.
They opted to wear white for the event.
Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for a long time now.
The duo was all smiles for the photos.
The couple were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai.
