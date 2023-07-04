8 Times Rekha Made Headlines With Her Bold Fashion Choices & Even Bolder Words

With Rekha's latest Vogue cover being the talk of the town, we take a look at some of the best magazine covers she featured in.
(Photo Courtesy: CinéBlitz, Filmfare, Vogue Arabi; Altered by The Quint)
In case you missed it, Rekha has taken the internet by storm after pictures of her first ever Vogue (Arabia) cover hit the web. The regal cover image is juxtaposed with the fitting headline, 'A rare sitting with Bollywood's eternal icon.'
Well, if you think this is the most iconic cover shoot Rekha has been a part of, think again!
Before Vogue Arabia, the Silsila actor graced quite a few memorable magazine covers. These 8 covers are not only a refreshing blast from the past, but also made several headlines for her bold fashion choices and even bolder words.
Rekha stuns in a red and black ensemble in the December 1970 cover of Stardust.
For her 1978 Filmfare cover, Rekha was quoted saying, “Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) is in a class by himself”.
Rekha as the captivating 'nautch girl' in the February 1981 cover of Filmfare.
Rrekha poses for her November 1981 Filmfare cover, against the headline, ‘She’s 30 - Where does Rekha go from here?’
Rekha in her signature headgear for the November 1985 Filmfare cover.
A special 1986 CineBlitz issue not only featured Rekha as the cover girl but also her quotes about her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan.
Rekha flaunts a top-knot while the July 1987 Filmfare issue speculates about her marriage.
Rekha strikes a pose for the April 1994 CineBlitz cover story titled 'The Lusts and Musts of Rekha.'
