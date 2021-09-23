In Photos: Assam Govt Burns 2,479 Rhino Horns on World Rhino Day

The horns, which were preserved for several years, were burned on Wednesday, using a total of six three-tier giant gas furnaces.

M K Yadava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and HoF, Assam Forest Department had earlier said that Rhino horns from Barpeta, Morigan, Barpeta, Mangaldoi, Tezpur Nagaon, BTR, Golaghat, and Kohora were deposited in the Bokakhat treasury.

On 16 September, the state Cabinet had unanimously decided to burn 2,467 pieces of the 2,623 rhino horns stocked at the state's treasuries at this public event.

The state however will be preserving 94 rhino horns as archive properties for academic purposes and 50 for court cases.

On Tuesday, 21 September, Parimal Suklabaidya, the state's Environment Minister said in a statement: