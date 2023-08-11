As ‘OMG 2’ Kicks Off, a Look at How Akshay Kumar's Last 5 Films Fared at BO

After a string of failed films, Akshay Kumar is now back with OMG 2. Along with the star, his fans have high expectations for this film, which is a sequel to the 2012 satirical drama OMG. But it will take a lot of effort for Akshay to bridge the gap between success and failure with OMG 2. Because Akshay will be competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office this time. Before we begin, let us take you through how Akshay's previous five films fared at the box office.