As ‘OMG 2’ Kicks Off, a Look at How Akshay Kumar's Last 5 Films Fared at BO

Akshay Kumar's latest film OMG 2 hit the big screens on Friday, 11 August.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
After a string of failed films, Akshay Kumar is now back with OMG 2. Along with the star, his fans have high expectations for this film, which is a sequel to the 2012 satirical drama OMG. But it will take a lot of effort for Akshay to bridge the gap between success and failure with OMG 2. Because Akshay will be competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office this time. Before we begin, let us take you through how Akshay's previous five films fared at the box office.
'Selfie' had a mega budget and an A-list star cast. In addition to the actors, big production houses like Dharma were also attached to the project. Despite all these big names, the audience rejected the film.
'Ram Setu,' which was released in theatres on 25 October 2022, performed poorly at the box office. The picture did well on its opening day, but it did not fare well after that.
'Raksha Bandhan' offered nothing new. The story failed to attract the audience.
Despite having a budget of Rs 165 crore, 'Bachchan Pandey' failed to perform well at the box office. The film's total earnings were just Rs 73.17 crore.
'Samrat Prithiviraj' had a budget of Rs 200 crore but only made Rs 90.32 crore at the box office.
