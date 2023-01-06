Ananya Pandey & Navya Nanda Are Holidaying With 'The Archies' Actor Vedang Raina

The Archies actor Vedang Raina is holidaying with Ananya Pandey and Navya Nanda.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Archies actor Vedang Raina recently took to Instagram to share some glimpses of his Thailand vacation with his friends, including Ananya Pandey and Navya Nanda. In his pictures from Phuket, the actor is seen sporting a casual beach-side look, in his white shirt and black shades. Whereas, Ananya opted for a green bikini with white pants and Navya chose a yellow top for the breezy evening. Vedang captioned his post, "Hello 2023".
Here, take a look:
Vedang captures the sunset on his phone.
Vedang and Navya pose together.
Vedang smiles candidly for a picture.
Navya, Ananya, Vedang and others enjoy the scenic view from the yacht.
Ananya and Vedang pose together for a picture.
