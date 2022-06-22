Photos: Ambubachi Mela Returns to Assam's Kamakhya Temple After Two Years

The long queue of devotees at Kamakhya Temple.
(Photo Credit: G Plus)
Preparation of 2022 Ambubashi Mela
Huge gathering of sadhus at Kamakhya Temple
A devotee praying outside the Kamakhya Temple
Aghoris performing yoga in the temple area.
Ambubachi Mela, celebrated during the ‘Asadh’ (monsoon) month of Hindu calendar, is the celebration of yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Since the temple celebrates the menstrual phase, it also rejects the taboos associated with menstruation.
A Sadhu protecting himself from rain in Ambubachi Mela
The decorated gate of the mela.
A saint playing his musical instrument.
Huge footfall of pilgrims this year.
The temple is closed for three days beginning on the seventh day. On the twelfth day, the doors are ceremoniously opened for the large fair.
Aghori performing tricks in mela.
Dreadlocks of a sadhvi.
Praying to Goddess Kamakhya.
The concept of this mela is related to agricultural, social, and religious beliefs of devotees.
Aghoris performing their rituals.
The beauty of the mela intensifies in the evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)