Pics: Alia and Ranbir Leave Mumbai Airport for Goa

Alia is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Filming was put on hold in March due to the pan-India lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in October. The film is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays Gangubai Kothewali, a madam of a Kamathipura brothel that is said to have been frequented by gangsters in the '60s. Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Part of a trilogy, the fantasy film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in period drama Shamshera, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.