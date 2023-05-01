Alia, Priyanka, Paris Hilton: Who Are The Celebs Attending Met Gala 2023?

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be present at this year's Met Gala.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Celebrities from across the world are gearing up to showcase their most fashionable attire at this year's Met Gala. The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.' Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, was a renowned fashion designer who worked as the creative director for various fashion giants like Chanel, Fendi and his own flagship label. The annual event will be held on Monday, 1 May, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.
While which celebs will attend one of the biggest fashion events and which designer they will be repping is mostly kept under wraps, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have confirmed that they have been invited to be a part of the Gala. In April, Camila Moronne teased that she was preparing for the charity bash following her split with Leonardo DiCaprio. Amanda Seyfried, Rita Ora might also be in attendance.
Let's see who all can we expect at this year's Met Gala:
Alia Bhatt will be making her debut appearance at this year's Met Gala.
After wowing us with last year's 'Camp' outfit, we are excited to see what Priyanka Chopra has in store for us this year.
The Dropout actor will return to the event for the first time since 2018. A day prior to the event, she took to Instagram to reveal a Cartier box that was labeled "Met Gala."
Sharing a bunch of photos a week before the event on Instagram, Rita Ora said that she attended the fittings for her Met look.
Paris Hilton will reportedly be making her debut too.
As per reports, singer Doja Cat is also among the 2023 gala’s first-time attendees.
We might be seeing Lizzo again at this year's Met.
Jessica Chastain, who looked stunning in a ruby red sequin gown and head wrap at last year’s event, might be present this year also.
