'Treated Worse Than Animals': Afghans in Delhi Who Have Survived Taliban Terror

In the 1980s, they were caught in the crossfire between Soviet forces and the 'mujahideen'; in the 1990s, it was to escape the violent radicalism of the Taliban; in the 2000s and 2010s, it was to escape economic hardship and to avoid becoming collateral damage in the US-led 'war on terror'; and now, in 2021, it is to escape the Taliban yet again.

Over the decades, thousands of Afghan families have made India their home. One such Afghan 'enclave' is in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani area. Locals say nearly 30,000 Afghan families reside in these narrow, dingy lanes.

Some have lived here for years and never want to go back. But others are stranded and struggling, either to return to their families, or to get them out of Afghanistan – in the midst of the civil unrest that has prevailed after the Taliban grabbed power on 15 August 2021.