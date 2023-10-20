Checkposts, Wireless Service: Life at Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

A local bus stops at the Chhaparwa checkpost so that passengers can partake refreshments. In the monsoon, the forest road is closed for private vehicles. Only those who stay inside the villages are allowed to travel besides the buses, which are a lifeline for locals.

“Driving on this route is challenging as the road is not in a good condition. It is patchy and broken. Sometimes the bus sways from side to side and heavy rainfall makes the road slippery," a bus conductor named Dineshwar Sonwani said. The bus on which he works comes from Bilaspur city, around 70 km away.