Photos: AAP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Against Kejriwal's Questioning by CBI

Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh & other AAP leaders were detained by Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders being detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 16 April, for protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the CBI.

(Photo: Twitter/AAP)

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 16 April, for protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor police scam. 

The AAP leaders were protesting near the CBI office when they were detained. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also joined in the protests earlier in the day. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders sit in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. 

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal and other AAP leaders sitting in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

Security personnel stand guard near the CBI headquarters where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being questioned in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. 

