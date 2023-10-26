Delhi’s AAP Govt Launches ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ Campaign To Curb Pollution

“A pertinent question comes across very often: what is the benefit of switching off engines at red lights? A survey by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association states that vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20% if all the engines are switched off at red lights. If the duration of the red light is 2 minutes and we do not switch off our engine, we are burning fuel unnecessarily for 25–30 minutes. It is only our mindset that when the red light turns green and if our engine is not on, other vehicles will overtake us,” said Gopal Rai.