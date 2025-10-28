Zoho Had a Chance to Change India’s Tech Future. It Didn’t

Over the past one year, at least 12 lakh email addresses of Central government employees, including those of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), have migrated from a National Informatics Centre-based system to a platform developed by the Chenna-based company, Zoho.

The government is undoubtedly correct that its fundamental communications infrastructure should not be in the hands of the multinational platform companies. Such dependency poses both privacy and national security risks and in the current geopolitical environment is especially undesirable. How the Government of India acts on that realisation will set important precedents for the 21st century public infrastructure.

But the announcement that they are already committed to a proprietary office suite, operated in non-government data centres of untested security by a single privately-held company owned primarily by two wealthy individuals, is unsound policy and raises a lot of questions.