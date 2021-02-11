Koo App Accused of Leaking User Data; Chinese Connection Explained

Founder and CEO of Koo app, Aprameya Radhakrishna has admitted that it has a Chinese investor that is on its way out, reported Moneycontrol.

Clarifying on the Chinese investment, Radhakrishna said, “Shunwei-our Chinese investor had invested in the earlier brand Vokal. We have pivoted our business and focused on Koo, they are on their way out. They are being bought out by other people. We are a truly an atmanirbhar Bharat app.”

“A set of Indian entrepreneurs are seen to be investing in Koo with Ashish Hemrajani from BookMyShow, Vivekananda from Bounce, Nikhil Kamat of Zerodha amongst various others entering the cap table of the company. It is a clear indication that the company is getting more and more Indian money into the company,,” Koo Spokesperson told The Quint.

According to the platform, the recent investment of $4.1 mn in Bombinate Technologies – Koo’s parent company was led by 3one4 Capital, an Indian investor. Shunwei had not participated in the latest round of funding. Shunwei that had invested in the company for the earlier product Vokal, which answers user questions in Indian languages, will be exiting with the new investors buying their stake.