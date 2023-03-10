Xi Jinping Elected As China's President for Historic Third Term
Chinese politician Xi Jinping secured his third term as president from the country's parliament on Friday, 10 March.
The 69-year-old politician was unanimously endorsed by China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), often described as the rubber stamp Parliament, for its mechanical and routine endorsement of the decisions of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), reported news agency PTI.
Even though Xi's continuation as president was widely expected, the new development has made him the first leader after CPC founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.
The NPC also endorsed his continuation as the Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, the head of the two-million-strong People's Liberation Army, which is the largest military in the world.
In October 2022, Xi was re-elected as the leader of CPC by the party's once-in-a-five-year Congress session.
Other than Xi, the NPC also endorsed his close aide Han Zheng as vice president.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Topics: China Communist Party of China Xi Jingping
